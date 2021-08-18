5 Buying a Used U.S.-Spec Nissan Pathfinder R51: 5 Common Issues To Watch Out For

2023 Nissan Z Is Finally Here: Gets Twin-Turbo V6 and Six-Speed Manual

Today, August 17th, one of the most anticipated cars of the year made its long-awaited world debut: meet the all-new 2023 Nissan Z. With its long hood and short deck, we're witnessing the rebirth of the iconic Z car. 76 photos



It retains the authenticity of the old-school sports car but with a modern twist. The exterior carries on the classic rear-wheel-drive sports car design, with its long hood and short deck that pays homage to the first-generation.



Incorporated in this retro charm are the LED lights which feature two half-circles that stay true to the



Under the hood, the two-seater has the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that powers the Infiniti Q60 producing up to 400 hp. It now has a 68 hp increase and a 30% increase in torque, offering a quick and smooth response.



Step inside, and you'll find a vintage interior with a modern touch where the 12.3-inch racing-inspired meter display, leather-appointed sports seats, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system turn the Z into a memorable ride.



Catering to enthusiasts,



The automatic transmission has two driving modes: basic and sport. Standard mode is best for commuting and long highway drives, whereas Sport mode unleashes the Z's performance potential by providing faster acceleration control, a sports-mode steering profile, active sound enhancement, and a sports-mode vehicle dynamic control setting that goes perfectly with an action-packed ride.



The new model comes in three exterior colors and six two-tone exterior colors, including two new ones: Seiran Blue and Ikazuchi Yellow, both with a Super Black roof. The 2023 Z is available in Sport and Performance grade levels, as well as a limited-edition Proto Spec model. Nissan will only make 240 Proto Specs as a tribute to the model that started it all.



The Z is set to go on sale in the U.S. in the first quarter of next year. Nissan hasn't revealed a price tag for the new vehicle yet, but we expect it to start around $40,000. This winter, the carmaker will reveal more details about the new Z for the Japanese market, known as the Fairlady Z.



