VX Dodge Viper Widebody Looks Ready to Challenge Han's Veilside RX-7 to a Tokyo Drift

17 Aug 2021, 12:21 UTC ·
In the world of virtual artists, the graphics rig is probably just as important as their imagination. So, what does an automotive pixel master after getting a new powerful computer? A quick trial with something controversial, of course.
White, black, and a few shades in between. No other pop-up colors seem to have been used for the creation of this render. Frankly, a Dodge Viper doesn’t even need any of the crazy Mopar colors to stand out in any crowd. Even one made for Japanese drifting fans.

The gist of this widebody Dodge Viper (which seems to belong to the fifth and final iteration, codenamed VX) seems to be the fact that Czech pixel master Rostislav Prokop (aka rostislav_prokop on social media) recently got a new powerful graphics laptop to work on. And, of course, he trialed the new rig with a quick project. So, he threw an aerodynamic widebody kit on the timeless Dodge Viper and called it a white-and-black day.

But the shades in between show there’s more to it than it meets the eye. After all, someone quickly commented that he’s subliminally longing for a Veilside Mazda RX-7. Perhaps like the one deployed by Universal for the “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” the standalone third installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. But with American traits. And we could substantiate the hunch.

After all, the license plate uses the right characters for turning this into a JDM tribute of some sort. We just hope the virtual artist didn’t take the controversy too far. Otherwise, perhaps under the hood of the white-and-black menace resides an RB26DETT or 2JZ engine swap instead of the traditional 8.4-liter V10... And that would certainly qualify as an underwhelming change in this case. So, hopefully, he didn’t even think about that for a moment!


