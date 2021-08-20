2021 VW Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport Are Too Hot To Handle, Recalled Issued in the U.S.

Volkswagen blames a Mexican component manufacturer, Draexlmaier Partes Automotrices, for the latest recall issued in the United States for certain 2021 Atlas and 2021 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.
The problem is a potentially defective relay in the engine compartment fuse box, which is said to have potentially been pre-damaged.
The faulty part could “cause a reduced clearance between the electrical contacts of the relay, potentially causing inadvertent electrical contact within the relay and unintended operation of the vehicle components,” the NHTSA explains in an official bulletin.
In far fewer words, the safety agency notes that the horn could activate by itself and may sound continuously. If it isn’t detected by the owner, it could increase the risk of fire due to overheating.
VW is apparently aware of a few failures, which were first detected last month on the assembly line, but they didn’t say whether these sparked a fire or not in the 33 vehicles included in this safety recall. The Atlas SUVs in question were built on July 21-22, 2021, and the Cross Sport on July 22.
All of them will be inspected by the company’s authorized technicians, who will replace the relays in the engine compartment fuse panel, free of charge, if they find the suspect date code, subsequent to scheduling an appointment with an official dealer.
As the high-riders are covered by the factory warranty, a reimbursement plan will not be offered under this recall that is expected to commence in October. The planned dealer and owner notification is scheduled for on or before October 5, the safety watchdog reveals.
Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 97FR, and they can answer questions on the topic that owners might have at 1-800-893-5298, which is their customer service phone number. The NHTSA’s vehicle safety hotline can be reached at 1-888-327-4236.
The faulty part could “cause a reduced clearance between the electrical contacts of the relay, potentially causing inadvertent electrical contact within the relay and unintended operation of the vehicle components,” the NHTSA explains in an official bulletin.
In far fewer words, the safety agency notes that the horn could activate by itself and may sound continuously. If it isn’t detected by the owner, it could increase the risk of fire due to overheating.
VW is apparently aware of a few failures, which were first detected last month on the assembly line, but they didn’t say whether these sparked a fire or not in the 33 vehicles included in this safety recall. The Atlas SUVs in question were built on July 21-22, 2021, and the Cross Sport on July 22.
All of them will be inspected by the company’s authorized technicians, who will replace the relays in the engine compartment fuse panel, free of charge, if they find the suspect date code, subsequent to scheduling an appointment with an official dealer.
As the high-riders are covered by the factory warranty, a reimbursement plan will not be offered under this recall that is expected to commence in October. The planned dealer and owner notification is scheduled for on or before October 5, the safety watchdog reveals.
Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 97FR, and they can answer questions on the topic that owners might have at 1-800-893-5298, which is their customer service phone number. The NHTSA’s vehicle safety hotline can be reached at 1-888-327-4236.