Z32 Nissan 300ZX Travels Forward in Time Inside the Body of the New Z Sports Car

Noticed how the automotive world is all about crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks? And when cars are (finally) involved, there is a legendary nameplate behind them to support interest. So, heritage is particularly important these days.
Just as the world is round (yes, news break, Planet Earth is a sphere!), it’s pretty logical that automakers are in the habit of coming full circle on many of their releases to make sure they have a future. Yes, as odd as it may seem, many companies are looking to the past when thinking about the future... Of course, this applies to any number of domains.
But as far as four-wheeled wonders are concerned, it is so incredibly obvious. The Wrangler, the F-150 Lightning, the G-Class, the Bronco. Yes, many of them are SUVs and pickup trucks. So, let us get some car examples. Such as the never-ending story of the third generation Challenger. Luckily, some automakers do change iterations a bit more often.
Though, on account of an ailing passenger car market, not as fast as everyone would like. We specifically mentioned the legendary Dodge’s third installment because it was born the same year as the current Nissan Z Car. But the Z34 Nissan 370Z is almost ready to end its career as the Japanese automaker will introduce early next year the Z34 Nissan Z (Fairlady Z at home) in the United States.
Confusing, right? Well, automakers love their quirks. So, before you ask why a new generation is wearing the same designation as the previous one, we’ll do you one better. Albeit, in unofficial quality. So, let’s muse about pixel master Siim Parn’s (aka spdesignsest on social media) decision to dress up the latest 2023 Z Car in the company’s 1989-2000 Z32 Nissan 300ZX attire.
Among the possible explanations for this (arguably lovely) redesign could be the aforementioned love of everything heritage (reinvented Lambo Countach is as cool as it gets) that has become so relevant these days. Or it could be that Siim Parn has a habit of bringing iconic figures back to life from the past whenever there is a new model generation in the spotlight.
No matter the cause, we dig the result. Especially when it’s presented with and without a cool body kit!
