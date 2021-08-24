1993 Ford Mustang SSP Turns Into Slammed Widebody Highway Patrol Car With a Cause

The Blue Oval company produced the Ford Mustang SSP as a lightweight police car package for more than a decade. So, it’s only natural that some decommissioned examples survived to this very day, and a special one even continues to serve a good cause.
Sure, it doesn't have the backing of the full extent of the law anymore. But this cool 1993 Ford Mustang SSP (Special Service Package) still likes to make appearances in public with a specific target, judging by the “Dare to keep kids off drugs” front license plate. As a side note, that one is used when the real Mustang SSP makes its entry because the imaginary version doesn’t have one (just yet).
As far as we can tell from the information provided by its owner (aka ninety3ssp on social media), in the real world we are dealing with a traditional 5.0 (302ci) Fox Body Mustang that was born no less than 28 years ago, back in 1993. According to pixel master Emmanuel Brito (aka personalizatuauto on social media), we could soon check out its rebirth as well, as the tunning done so far (it’s cammed, that much we know) might have enticed the owner to a little more.
Or a lot more, if the ‘93 Mustang SSP turns out in real life just the way it was envisioned by the virtual artist in imagination land. There, this Highway patrol car will go beyond the call of duty looking bagged and as wide as it gets. A widebody kit was a natural call for the little Fox Body and keeping it as low as possible makes the Mustang seem even bigger than it really is.
Of course, the personalization of this SSP also includes cool new wheels as well as a set of signature front and rear LEDs, which have already appeared on various other Fox Body Mustang projects created by this virtual artist. Easy to recognize traits are a secret of the trade, so we do not mind seeing them reused here, as they do make the classic Fox Body look a bit more contemporary... and menacing.
