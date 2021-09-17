1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible Is a One-of-a-Kind Survivor with a Numbers-Matching V8

5 1962 Dodge Dart 330 Aims High with Max Wedge Look, Desperately Needs a Hellcat V8

Factory-built one-offs are as cool as they get, but they're increasingly more common nowadays. Whether we're talking about Ferrari, McLaren, or Koenigsegg, it's much easier to order a bespoke supercar in 2021. Assuming you have a fat wallet, that is! But it was far more complicated back in the day when most carmakers didn't offer bespoke programs. So it's quite a big deal to stumble upon a one-of-a-kind vehicle from the 1960s, like this Pontiac GTO 15 photos



The build sheet of this car indicates that the GTO was ordered in Tiger Gold. The thing about this color is that it was included in the palette for 1965 but discontinued in 1966. Somehow, the original owner managed to convince



Completely unrestored since it left the factory more than 50 years ago, the Poncho shows a few signs of surface corrosion and sports a white top that needs some work, but it's in surprisingly good condition, down to the Rally wheels, the chrome, and the wheel arches. And things look even better inside, with minor signs of wear on the upholstery and a solid dashboard.



It also comes with a few optional extras, such as the sports steering, walnut shifter knob, and the Rally gauge cluster. It will need new carpets and a good cleaning, but there's nothing too expensive to replace.



Under the long hood lurks a factory-original and



While it's not exactly road-worthy, the GTO runs and drives. It could probably hit the street with a new suspension, new tires, and a bit of tuning under the hood, but its one-of-a-kind status calls for a proper, frame-off restoration.



