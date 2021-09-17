1971 Dodge Charger R/T Doesn't Feel Too Blue Thanks to Numbers-Matching 440ci

Possibly because the current iteration of the Charger is “just” a four-door sedan, the classic iterations of the muscle car are increasingly in high demand. Luckily, where there is a market there are also offers.
Born way back in 1966 and after it has lived a long and fruitful life (with a “small” hiatus between 1987 and 2006) up to this very day, it’s safe to say that Dodge’s Charger is one of the most renowned muscle cars ever. And do not dare point out the past couple of generations are just glorified four-door sedans.
After all, there might be a modern 797-horsepower Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye right around the corner waiting for an argument on the matter. Back to the classic iterations, it’s pretty clear the initial trio of B-body generations have been in a constantly increasing high demand. And we’re not surprised as to why.
Let’s take this 1971 Dodge Charger R/T that recently joined the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars for example. It’s not overtly trying to stand out in a vintage muscle car crowd, and some might even humorously discuss whether it feels too (B5) Blue about itself. We have a suspicion that it doesn’t, though.
On the outside, the Charger looks pristine in a B5 Blue paintjob with R/T details. It’s been repainted, of course, but it bodes well for the elegant 15-inch Mopar Rallye wheels shod in BFGs. Inside, there’s a matching blue bucket seat cockpit – which might not be everyone’s cup of tea, despite the factory style and the Slapstick floor shifter.
But, more importantly, this Dodge shows just 70,603 miles (113,625 km) on the odometer, although they are not of the verified variety. Moving forward and under the cool hood, there’s even better news. There awaits a matching numbers U-Code 440ci V8 engine with a dual exhaust and Flowmaster mufflers that is mated to a Torqueflite three-speed automatic transmission.
Of course, this decidedly neat package doesn’t want to go on cheap new adventures with its upcoming owner, so the dealership is asking no less than $49,500 for this old-school big-block Charger.
