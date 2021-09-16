1965 Mustang Meets Wilwood Pony, Owner Tries the Pro-Touring Setup on Epic Canyon Road

4 Stick Shift Mustang Shelby GT350 Drags BMW M4, This Manual War Is Not Even Close

Although the owner of the 1965 Ford Mustang expressly confesses that Wilwood’s own 1966 pony served as inspiration, we actually feel these two are worlds apart. Of course, Ben Kahan, the young videographer behind the Four Speed Films channel on YouTube, is a huge fan of the original ‘Stang.He owns a ‘65 Mustang that’s been made to look like a sleeper. And that’s about it because, unless he pours some $100k into it, there’s also no way he can achieve the planted handling performance needed to back the sneaky looks . Still, it’s a sensible ride that can be driven daily... with adjustments. Some even take place just before the meeting with Wilwood’s 1966 “workhorse.”Unlike the dark ‘65 Mustang that exudes vintage Hot Rod vibes, the 1966 example is basically the textbook definition of a Pro Touring build . The folks over at Wilwood Disc Brakes have a traditional Coyote V8 engine swap under the hood, a six-speed T56 manual transmission hooked to it, as well as a custom-tailored TCI chassis hiding under the crimson body.Inside, everything is tidy and race-ready, a feeling that’s supported by the little rocks getting stuck to the meaty Falken tires when it’s time for the canyon ride. All timestamps are neatly embedded into the description of the video featured below, so no one will miss any of the cool details. By the way, Wilwood’s ‘66 Mustang is not a garage queen, but rather a car that is used to test all of their latest products (jump to the 3:38 mark to see what we mean by that).As such, it’s a daily driver that is used everywhere – from autocross , the track to the Big Tujunga Canyon Road in California, where this little meeting took place. All in all, two very cool Mustangs in one place – and it’s easy to judge them both and select a favorite. So, let us know about your decision in the comments section!