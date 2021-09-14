Cyberpunk Shelby GT500KR and 429 Cobra Jet Mustang Have a Growling Widebody Meet

4 smart fortwo CGI-Dresses As AMG GT Black Series, Looks Fresh Out of Crusher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rostislav Prokop (@rostislav_prokop) Take virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, aka rostislav_prokop on social media, for example. He casually likes to circle back to some of its virtual Ford Mustang creations whenever it seems fitting. And, just to warrant the added work time, he doesn’t just play with one – but instead opts to CGI-splash together a couple of its Mustang projects against the same backdrop.Better yet, both are allowed to “idle-growl” at will because this time around we are dealing with a video rendering . Sure, there’s much more work and CGI mastery involved with making these appear life-like, but we still appreciate the effort. Besides, the Mustang puppet master didn’t just take a couple of its past creations and threw them side-by-side without looking back.Instead, we can see a little bit of variation on past themes. As far as we can tell, the Mustang standing on the left side is a remastered variation in dark green of the recent Cyberpunk 2077-inspired take on the mighty 1968 Shelby Cobra GT500KR. The second one is a bit trickier to identify, although at the front it resembles the lines of his previous ‘71-’73 Mustang Mach 1 incarnations Still, the CGI expert gives away its real identity in the description hashtags, so we know it’s a dark gray 429 Cobra Jet Shelby Mustang. Irrespective of their real-life personas, both have been copiously modified into CGI tuning wonders. The custom work includes restomod LED lights all over, massive widebody aerodynamic kits, as well as a bagged stance to support the menacing atmosphere.As for what’s tucked under the hood, that’s anyone’s guess... Although, judging by the virtual soundtrack, we can only think of something that’s V8, as old school as possible, and packed with lots of aftermarket enhancements.