Cyberpunk 2077’s Garage Expands with Sporty Archer Quartz Bandit Car

Cyberpunk 2077 definitely didn’t rise up to the expectations. The game was so hyped by CD Projekt RED that it should have been a masterpiece to justify the huge marketing budget. After Sony decided to remove game from PlayStation Store, it became clear that Cyberpunk 2077 was an undercooked, unfinished product that needed at least one more year in development.
Although the Polish developer promised to fix the game and add all the features promised prior to its release, the Cyberpunk 2077’s story doesn’t seem to change for the better. Early this week, CD Projekt RED the full notes for Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming 1.3 patch, and details about the free DLC included in the update.
The free DLC that will be delivered along with the update includes a new Archer Quartz Bandit car, which can be either bought or earned as a reward. Also, Cyberpunk 2077 players will receive two new jackets for V, and an alternative appearance for Johnny Silverhand.
Even though expectations about this small DLC were low from the get-go, the fact that it doesn’t include any story-related content makes it pretty awful, according to many fans of the game who took it to Reddit to express their discontent.
Beyond the contents of the new DLC, upcoming 1.3 patch includes hundreds of changes that address various issues with the game. Graphics, audio, animation, quests, UI and many other aspects of the game have been thoroughly inspected for bugs and many of these will be fixed in the next patch.
Unfortunately, there are no new major features added in the upcoming patch. In fact, the biggest problems with the game (i.e., police AI) haven’t been addressed in the next update. Granted the list of changes is massive, we doubt Cyberpunk 2077 will be completely fixed after the patch’s arrival.
According to CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 patch is expected to drop soon on PC, consoles and Google Stadia.
