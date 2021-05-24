Eccentric '71–'73 Mustang Mach 1 Gets a Lot of Digital Love for the Restomod Age

Is there anyone who loves classic cars and doesn’t appreciate the original Ford Mustang? Probably not, which is also why the appeal for the Blue Oval that started the pony car mania and solidified the muscle car culture for the ages is always through the roof. But how about some of its special versions; do they come with the same panache?
For us, there really is something bodacious about the classic Ford Mustang lot. And it’s not just the popular culture connections, the odd 1964 and a half introduction, or the coolness of the SportsRoof. Instead, we very much appreciate the abundance of (special) versions, which can easily help a classic car aficionado build a collector reputation or stand out in any crowd.
Let’s take the Mach 1, for example, a model that’s very much in the headlines right now thanks to the modern reincarnation. But one can always take a different route if so desires. After all, the Mach 1 has been around since way back in 1969. Better yet, one can choose the classic Mustang and still go down a different route thanks to the rather oddball 1971-1973 facelift.
For some, those model years hold a very special place in their hearts and minds, and this may very well be the case with digital artist Rostislav Prokop (aka rostislav_prokop on social media), who recently created his own version of the facelifted first-generation Mustang.
To make it his own, the pixel master went for the now traditional mix of genres. As such, we’re not just dealing with the CGI take of a classic ‘Stang; instead, we’re also treated to an old school fastback that enjoys a healthy dose of modern stamina.
A widebody kit is basically a must in this day and age, but Prokop clearly went even further with the outlandish aerodynamic elements up front and in the back. The Mach 1 also stands as close to the ground as airbags allow, delivering a fresh and slammed look at the same time. A set of meaty tires and cool wheels completes the atmosphere.
Speaking of the latter, the virtual artist also shows a lot of love and affection for this build, treating the Mach 1 to a series of eight different backgrounds and body colors, just to make sure we get the hang of this exotic virtual restomod.
