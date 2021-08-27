One-of-53 1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 428 Cobra Jet Is Actually One of a Kind

Rare or, even better, unique cars are a delight not only for the collectors hunting for them, but also for the rest of us mortals, who find in these amazing machines a respite from all the modernity and conformity of the modern age. And today’s well-deserved respite is this rare in some sense and unique in another 1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 428 Cobra Jet with Ram Air induction.
Part of the first two generations that were derived from the mighty Ford Mustang, the car is said to be one of only 53 hardtops made that year with the 428 Cobra Jet engine under the hood, which back then represented the top engine choice for the range.
That should be enough to make it a highly valuable machine, but whoever is gonna bid for it during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston next month will also love another juicy detail: the Cougar is the only one from 1969 to have been specced in Medium Emerald Metallic on the exterior, and with an 8A black Comfort Weave bucket seat interior.
Riding on period-correct Firestone tires, the car pairs the said powertrain (rated back in its day at 335 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque ) with a 4-speed transmission and Traction-Lok rear axle.
Being an XR7 model, it comes equipped with a wealth of extra features, including power front disc brakes and power steering, black vinyl over the hardtop, a dashboard with walnut inserts, a remote-control side view racing mirror, and the mandatory XR7 emblems.
The 1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 428 Cobra Jet is listed for sale with no reserve, and we are not being told how much the owners expect to get for it. We do know it goes complete with the original sales contract, owner’s and warranty manuals, and two Marti Reports.
