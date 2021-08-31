1968 Shelby Cobra GT500KR Jumps to the Near Future for Cyberpunk 2077 Glory

What is the matter with virtual artists and their love for taking classic automotive icons and turning them into something from the near or distant future? Are they trying to virtually resolve the eternal clash of generations?
Perhaps. Or maybe they are just trying to imagine cool rides based on popular culture tropes. For example, back in the late 1960s, the Blue Oval and Shelby were on their merry way towards establishing the legendary run of the Mustang pony car through a host of performance-oriented models.
As such, in 1968 Ford even dared install from the factory the version of the 428ci V8 engine known as the Cobra Jet. As such, the 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby became the Cobra GT500KR. And, just in case the KR initials don’t ring any bells, they proudly stand for “King of the Road.” Bold assessment, but nevertheless, an enduring one.
Jump back to the 21st century and (arguably) one of the most hyped, discussed, controversial, and eagerly awaited games of this decade is the action role-playing video star Cyberpunk 2077. Much ink has been used for this CD Projekt installment in the Cyberpunk universe, but we’ll just narrow things down to the use of automotive marvels.
By the way, some of them even escaped into real life, but this time around we are here to see what Cyberpunk 2077 has to do with the Cobra GT500KR. Everything, it seems courtesy of Rostislav Prokop - the pixel master behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media. He decided to pursue a potential transition of a 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby Cobra GT500KR from the real world to imagination land to be known as the “WhiteSnake Shelby.”
As far as we can tell, he just took the original and digitally remastered it not for the current period, but for the possible dystopian future to come. Of course, one can imagine that it’s going to remain just wishful thinking, as the extreme body makeover probably would cost not just an arm and a leg... but possibly two or even three! Still, we dig the exaggerated aero bits that contrast with its clean black-and-white appearance. A lot!
