Stick Shift Mustang Shelby GT350 Drags BMW M4, This Manual War Is Not Even Close

Among the many foolish Blue Oval decisions, a recent one easily stands out in a crowd. We are talking about the resolution that involved retiring the Shelby GT350 from the current Mustang lineup in favor of the slightly tamer Mach 1. 22 photos



Luckily, Sam CarLegion’s channel on YouTube is giving us yet another chance to marvel at the Shelby GT350... and, best of all, hear its V8 engine roar. Granted, with a little help from an exhaust upgrade, as well. Anyways, this



Instead, it was brought there to battle a mighty foe: a murdered-out G82 BMW M4. Better yet, they’re both here in manual form, so both drivers can go for drag (and roll) racing stick shift glory. Sure, the specs do show a horsepower difference, so let’s see how that influences the results.



The first drag battle in this manual war comes from the 2:55 mark, immediately followed by a second run from a standstill at 4:15. You can watch either of them because the results are the same:



Go for the 50 kph (31 mph) roll races (another couple of them, from 5:45 and 7:15) and the results come from the mirror universe. So, this time around, the GT350 has the upper hand and wins the bragging rights. Most definitely, a very interesting outcome and one that shows the mighty Mustang is not yet (entirely) obsolete even against the very



