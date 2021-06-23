1950 Chevrolet Fleetline Turns From Abandoned Relic to Unlikely Autocross Beast

Although produced for a rather brief period between 1941 and 1952, the Chevrolet Fleetline managed to garner a rather convoluted life story. It turned from a separate Special Deluxe model to a sub-series of the Fleetmaster, then reverted to being either a Special or Deluxe version. With the car jumping ship on so many occasions, it’s no wonder one could get confused by its constantly shifting priorities. For this particular 1950 example, that also includes acquiring some autocross trophies.

28 photos