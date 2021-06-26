Here's a 1954 Chevy Corvette Mixing Blue Flame Mill With Rare Pennant Blue Shade

Back in 1953, the Corvette's first production model year was also the one with the lowest-ever volume. Just 300 examples were built, all of them dressed up in Polo White and featuring red interiors. For 1954, General Motors “dramatically” increased the build quota to 3,640 units and brought out new shades. However, it didn’t address the sports car enthusiast’s concerns about the six-cylinder engine or the two-speed auto transmission.
In addition to Polo White, 1954 model year Corvettes were offered in Pennant Blue, Sportsman Red, and Black exterior shades. Interestingly, all of them featured the same red cockpit as before, save for the blue examples that got a Beige leather interior and Beige soft convertible top.
As such, their collectibility factor goes through the roof, although not many enthusiasts will go for these particular versions on account of the feeble 235ci (3.9-liter) Blue Flame six-cylinder engine that had just 150 horsepower.
Still, we can imagine that prices for these units will continue to grow over the years. So, it might be a wise investment to snatch one before the auction madness ensues. Even though it’s also slated to go under the hammer in just a few hours, this 1954 Corvette Convertible dressed up in the rare shade of Pennant Blue hasn’t yet gone overboard with the current highest bid of $25k (at the time of writing).
It's offered on behalf of the wide-ranging Brian Wedding Collection (which includes lots of other interesting American muscle cars) by the Freije & Freije Auctioneers at their Burkhart Evansville, Indiana headquarters. And it looks absolutely impeccable, although we could also be a little fooled by the decidedly low resolution of the accompanying beauty shots.
Unfortunately, there isn’t much specific information either, except for the obvious mix of a rare Pennant Blue shade with the Beige interior and soft top, as well as the 150-horsepower Blue Flame six-cylinder engine. On the other hand, this is probably enough for any car collector looking for a pristine Corvette from this particular model year.
