Here's a 1954 Chevy Corvette Mixing Blue Flame Mill With Rare Pennant Blue Shade

Back in 1953, the Corvette's first production model year was also the one with the lowest-ever volume. Just 300 examples were built, all of them dressed up in Polo White and featuring red interiors. For 1954, General Motors “dramatically” increased the build quota to 3,640 units and brought out new shades. However, it didn’t address the sports car enthusiast’s concerns about the six-cylinder engine or the two-speed auto transmission.

10 photos