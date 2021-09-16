Trailer-Based Tiny Home Is Insanely Compact but Cozy, Comes With a Cat Door

Build Tiny has gained a reputation when it comes to making custom tiny homes-on-wheels and has even won awards for its road-registered projects. One of the latest creations of the New-Zealand-based company is the River Bank tiny house, which is as compact as they come, while still feeling cozy.
Based on a double-axle trailer that measures 23.6 x 7.8 ft (7.2 x 2.4m), the River Bank is indeed one of the tiniest tiny homes we’ve seen, but somehow manages to make you feel like home once you step inside through its double glass doors.
The interior comes in a plywood finish that the owner plans to paint in colorful patterns. There are two lofts in the River Bank, which serve as a bedroom and home office, respectively. You get access to them via a dual staircase.
Downstairs you have a small living room on the right and the kitchen on the left, with all the basics such as a sink, fridge, two-burner stove, a breakfast bar that folds and even a hidden washing machine that is revealed by pulling a cupboard on wheels.
A tiny bathroom is also located on the ground floor, with a sink, shower and toilet.
Upstairs you’ve got the master queen bedroom on one side and the office on the other. The bedroom has a double bed, storage spaces and a skylight. The office includes a wide window, a long desk for your laptop and plenty of leg space below.
Power-wise, the River Bank’s 16A caravan connection is the main source of energy for now, but the house has also been prewired for solar panels, so you can get off-grid.
But one of our favorite features of the custom-built River Bank tiny house is the cat door, the homiest touches of them all. It was a special request of the owner, who wanted the entire build to be focused on her felines. The cats also have two dedicated litter box areas and the peg storage board is also a kitty playground.
Build Tiny doesn’t offer any information on the cost of its River Bank tiny home.
