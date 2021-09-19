2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition Sells Out Within 20 Minutes

More on this:

1 2023 Cadillac Lyriq EV Pricing Announced, Reservations Opening in September

2 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Revealed With Over 300 Miles of Range, Priced at $59,990

3 Stretched Cadillac Lyriq Is a Presidential Beast We Wouldn’t Mind Having

4 GM and Will Ferrell in a Hurry to Beat Norway at EV Adoption in Big Game Ad

5 Cadillac Used Blockbuster Experts to Help Design the Lyriq's New User Experience