2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition Sells Out Within 20 Minutes

Cadillac opened the online reservations for the 2023 Lyriq at 1 PM on September 18th. Not even 20 minutes later at 1:19 PM, the crown jewel of General Motors tweeted that “every Debut Edition has been reserved.”
There is, however, a bit of a catch we must highlight before drawing a conclusion. First things first, General Motors never said how many Debut Edition examples will be produced for the 2023 model year. And most importantly, a $100 refundable deposit isn’t synonymous with a firm sale.
A source close to Cadillac told us that 1,500 units were available, which makes it far easier to compare the Lyriq’s initial demand to other electric vehicles. The F-150 Lighting, for example, received 44,000 reservations in just two days while the Cybertruck got 41,000 reservations on the first day.
Scheduled to start delivery in the second quarter of 2022, the Debut Edition isn’t actually limited to 1,500 units. On the landing page for the Lyriq, the luxury brand clearly states that “more vehicles will be available to order.”
Adding insult to injury, the Lyriq Debut Edition is a rear-wheel-drive affair although a dual-motor setup is certain to happen. The document attached at the end of this story goes through the main specifications of this version, including the 100.4-kWh Ultium battery that promises more than 300 miles (483-plus kilometers) of estimated driving range between charging stops.
The single-motor Debut Edition is estimated to develop 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (440 Nm) of torque. Level 2 AC charging tops 19.2 kW while DC fast charging tops 190 kW. Regen on demand, one-pedal driving, AKG 19-speaker premium audio, next-generation active noise cancellation, Digital Key vehicle access, a hands-free power liftgate, heated steering wheel, lots of safety and driver-assistance features, and a 33-inch LED display are highlights in their own right, along with the available Super Cruise suite.
Still, the fine print reads: “always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise.” That’s exactly what I would recommend because the semi-autonomous driving system offers Level 2 functionalities. True autonomy is defined as Level 5 as per the Society of Automotive Engineers.
That was fast.???? Every all-electric 2023 #LYRIQ Debut Edition has now been reserved. To learn more about #LYRIQ visit https://t.co/zP3V2LbpCp pic.twitter.com/vOKU73bkMr— Cadillac (@Cadillac) September 18, 2021