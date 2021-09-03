Mopar Junkies Go All In at the 20th Anniversary of Dodge HEMI Challenge

It’s perfectly natural for any red-blooded American, man or woman, to be fascinated with the raw power and the elegant simplicity of an old-fashioned Mopar HEMI engine. For those that go beyond just average fans and build these high-performance engines themselves, the perfect place to show off what you can do with a HEMI just took place in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Dodge HEMI Challenge.
This year’s edition, the 2021 show, marks its 20th anniversary, and mainstays of the event over the last two decades like Inaugural event champion Bucky Hess II, four-time winner Jim Daniels Jr, and defending Stephen Yantus III were out in force this year.
All of them are competing for a special 20th Aniversary trophy made from the cylinder head of a genuine 426 HEMI performance engine and a $15,000 prize for first place. Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis was the venue for this competition, less than ten miles from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and will be officiated by the NHRA.
This once annual event features races between highly modified versions of HEMI-powered vehicles that have been a staple of NHRA sanctioned events for over five decades.
Everything from HEMI-powered Chargers, Challengers, Darts, Plymouth Roadrunners and Barracudas, and other famous Mopar icons. The Dodge HEMI Challenge will be streamed live on NHRA.tv, with coverage of live qualifying and elimination rounds having taken place on the evening of September 2nd.
The final elimination round and the live parade of participating 1968 Dodge Darts and Plymouth barracudas will be broadcast live on FSN on Friday, September 3rd, from 7-9 pm. The championship round will be broadcast on FS1 on Sep 5th from 11 am to 1 pm, then on FOX from 1-4 pm, all EST. It’s bound to be a heck of a good watch for any racing fan.
