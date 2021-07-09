1970 Plymouth Cuda Looks Like Madness Sprinkled With Trouble, Isn't Cheap

Do you ever just jump behind the wheel of your car and think to yourself: "I should just stay put today. I should play it safe. No more pushing the limits of this". I have tried doing that many times, and it's hard to stay true to that statement if you're driving a sports car. But I bet it's impossible to follow that rule if you'd be driving this.
Just look at it. There's a reason why the color on this 1970 Plymouth Cuda is often referred to as Plum Crazy Purple. Perhaps I like it so much because it reminds me of the Dodge Challenger. But on a certain level, it feels more impressive than its cousin. If you would have to define "Muscle Car" in just one photo, it should be a photo of this car. And this one right here is one of the last of its kind.
The first Barracuda was launched in 1964, and six years later, its third and most spectacular iteration would be released to the public, just in time for the 70s energy crisis. Go figure. Back when it was launched there were several engine options to choose from. Even though this car didn't come with the most impressive of those engines, the 426 HEMI, it did feature the second best thing, a 440 cubic-inch Six-Pack V8, that was good for 390 horsepower and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque.
That might not be much by today's standards, but back then it meant that this thing had more power than a Ferrari Daytona. This early-version, third-generation Barracuda was built at the factory in Hamtramck, Michigan, but was also completely restored in 2016. You get a three-speed automatic transmission in the package, and the Shaker Hood makes it look even more terrifying than it already did.
At $129,995, this isn't cheap by any standards, but that's the price you have to pay for a ready-to-drive vehicle, that is bound to make a lasting impression wherever you decide to go. The odometer shows 41,735 miles, and if you want to see the car upfront, it's located in Tomball, Texas. This might be a real steal, as the seller notes that this is one of 852 Cudas Coupes ever to be built with a 440 Six-Pack V8 inside.
