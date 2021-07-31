This Blown HEMI-Engined 1964 Dodge Power Wagon Isn’t Your Average Farm Truck

3 Shelby GT500 Runs 11s Quarter-Mile, Durango Hellcat Tries To Keep Up

Derived from the Dodge WC series of WWII army trucks, the Power Wagon is a sweetheart of the restomodding scene because it’s fairly simple to modify. This particular example, a 1964 model year W200 from 1963, genuinely stands out because of the sheer number of upgrades. 54 photos



Lifted three inches and further improved for overlanding shenanigans with Fox shock absorbers and hot-wound coil springs, chassis number 2261321869 makes no excuses about its off-road capability. Two-tone Fuel wheels and 37- by 12.50-inch Nitto Trail Grappler M/T rubber are featured, together with red-painted calipers and cross-drilled/slotted rotors on every corner.



Remember the alligator theme mentioned earlier? The motif carries over the interior, where you’ll find alligator-print inserts on the front bucket seats and rear bench. A locking center console, marine-grade Bluetooth receiver, Scosche audio, power windows, and ice-cold air conditioning also need to be mentioned, along with a column-mounted shifter and a four-spoke Forever Sharp steering wheel mounted on a Flaming River steering column.



The Classic Instruments gauge cluster gives the cabin an old-school vibe although there’s nothing old-school about the six-digit mechanical odometer. Currently showing a little under 3,100 miles (4,989 kilometers), the one-of-a-kind rig takes its mojo from the donor truck’s 5.7-liter HEMI engine.



Fitted with a Magnuson 2.3-liter supercharger and a Bouchillon Performance Engineering control unit mapped by Jannetty Racing Enterprises, the powerplant sings the song of its people through a set of Flowmaster exhaust mufflers. A five-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case send the goodies to the rear or all four wheels, and both limited-slip differentials are gifted with off-road-oriented final drive ratios of 4.10.



With six days of bidding left on



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.