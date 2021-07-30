5 Ford Shelby GT500 and Hellcat Challenger Do a Quick GPS-Based Battle In Europe

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Sounds Nasty With Borla Cat-Back Exhaust System

A muscled-up utility vehicle for people with families, the Durango SRT Hellcat is all sorts of awesome. The supercharged SUV also happens to be rare because Stellantis will build a little over 3,000 examples in total. 6 photos



S-Type is the name of the mellow setup while ATAK designates the most aggressive option. The video comparison below shows how big of an improvement Borla makes over the original exhaust, and if you ask me, the ATAK is best suited for an insane SUV such as the Durango SRT Hellcat.



Available with chrome or black chrome 4.5-inch tips, the S-Type and ATAK are manufactured - with pride - in the United States from T-304 stainless steel. The system diameter is listed at 3.0 inches flat, and the cat-back design promises no droning at all regardless of gear, speed, or engine RPM.



Covered by a million-mile warranty, the aftermarket exhausts don’t have price tags at the moment of writing. Borla says they’re coming soon on their



Still available to configure on the automaker’s website, the Hellcat is listed at $80,995 excluding taxes or $1,067 per month over 36 months with 10 percent down. Even at this price point, the Vice White paint finish costs $595 and Mopar dual stripes command anything between $1,195 and $1,295.



Rated at 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of tire-smoking torque, the Hellcat-engined people carrier accelerates to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in a blistering 3.5 seconds. The quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds isn’t too shabby either considering that it weighs 5,710 pounds (2,590 kg).



