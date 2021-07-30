1962 Chevy Impala Hearse Is Back from the Dead, Wants to Attend Funerals Again

The Chevrolet Impala is one of the most iconic car nameplates out there. To the extent that you don't have to be a car guy to know about it. But I bet you've never heard of the Cotner-Bevington Corporation of Blytheville, Arkansas. Well, all you need to know is that this company existed for just a couple of decades and did some coachbuilding for General Motors. This 1962 Chevrolet Impala hearse conversion is part of its portfolio.
Originally founded as Comet Coach Company, the coachbuilder sold the rights to the "Comet" name to Ford Motor Company in 1959. That's when the firm became known as Cotner-Bevington. It specialized in ambulances based on Oldsmobile vehicles but also built coaches on Buick and Chevrolet platforms. In 1965, the company was purchased by Wayne Corporation, which had also acquired Miller-Meteor, the firm that created the iconic Cadillac "Ectomobile" used in the Ghostbusters film.
One of the rarest Impala conversions out there (if not a unique vehicle altogether), this hearse was used in the U.S. until 1968, when it was sold to a funeral home in Mexico. It remained South of the border until 2021, when it found its way to El Paso, Texas.
The hearse is no longer the pristine coach that it was back in 1962, but it's in surprisingly good condition for a 60-year-old car. Especially given that hearses are rarely taken care of once they go out of service. But chances are this Impala attended funerals for all these decades and it was probably stored in a garage when not in use.
The seller doesn't provide too many details, but he does mention that the car "had been repainted a few times throughout the years." Needless to say, the last refinish must have occurred many years ago since every body panel displays scratches and faded areas. Look closely enough and you'll also notice that this hearse is a very dark shade of blue rather than black.
The interior is rather dirty and shows quite a few rust spots. The upholstery is well past its prime and I bet the front bench looks just as bad as the rear seat without that multi-colored blanked. Things look much better under the hood though, with the old V8 sporting a recently repainted block.
This Impala appears to draw juice from a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) Turbo Fire V8. This mill was available with either 250 or 300 horsepower back in the day and there's no indication as to which version we're looking at. Either way, it's definitely linked to a Powerglide automatic.
If you want to restore this old thing or you simply want a somewhat creepy Halloween decoration in your driveway, the hearse is available on eBay through "elpasoconnection." It comes with a "Buy it Now" price of $9,900 but the seller is entertaining offers.
One of the rarest Impala conversions out there (if not a unique vehicle altogether), this hearse was used in the U.S. until 1968, when it was sold to a funeral home in Mexico. It remained South of the border until 2021, when it found its way to El Paso, Texas.
The hearse is no longer the pristine coach that it was back in 1962, but it's in surprisingly good condition for a 60-year-old car. Especially given that hearses are rarely taken care of once they go out of service. But chances are this Impala attended funerals for all these decades and it was probably stored in a garage when not in use.
The seller doesn't provide too many details, but he does mention that the car "had been repainted a few times throughout the years." Needless to say, the last refinish must have occurred many years ago since every body panel displays scratches and faded areas. Look closely enough and you'll also notice that this hearse is a very dark shade of blue rather than black.
The interior is rather dirty and shows quite a few rust spots. The upholstery is well past its prime and I bet the front bench looks just as bad as the rear seat without that multi-colored blanked. Things look much better under the hood though, with the old V8 sporting a recently repainted block.
This Impala appears to draw juice from a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) Turbo Fire V8. This mill was available with either 250 or 300 horsepower back in the day and there's no indication as to which version we're looking at. Either way, it's definitely linked to a Powerglide automatic.
If you want to restore this old thing or you simply want a somewhat creepy Halloween decoration in your driveway, the hearse is available on eBay through "elpasoconnection." It comes with a "Buy it Now" price of $9,900 but the seller is entertaining offers.