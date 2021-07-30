Bare-Naked 1968 Dodge Charger NASCAR Is One Crazy Build, V8 Sounds Insane

More on this:

1 Post Malone Races His Own 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Motley Crew Music Video

2 Jeff Gordon’s Cyber Gray Corvette ZR1 Up for Grabs With 835-Miles on Its LS9 V8

3 Garage-Built 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Is a NASCAR Racer in Disguise

4 GMC Syclone Gets Digital Race Truck Conversion, Flexes V8 Muscle

5 What Is iRacing and Why Every Driving Simulator Fan Should Know About It