1949 Dodge Power Wagon Gets an Extra Set of Doors, Looks Like a Mammoth

If there is one line of trucks that can take pride in tracing its roots back to the machines deployed on the Second World War battlefields, it's the Power Wagon. Dodge’s creation was derived from the WC Series that aided the war effort in very large numbers.
Dodge made the Power Wagon from 1945 to 1980, and the nameplate has been revived closer to our time as part of the Ram lineup. The original version came mostly as a two-door, but there was a crew cab version offered as well.
The thing is, these four-door variants are so rare some people have to go to great lengths to enjoy one. Like, say, convert a two-door into a crew cab.
That is what happened with the truck we have here. It started life as a two-door Power Wagon from 1949, but it’s body got stretched to accommodate an extra pair of doors, and of course, a bench at the back to seat more people. The newly-enlarged cabin was then surrounded by tinted glass.
The more massive body of the truck comes in red overalls, offset by touches of strategically-placed black metallic parts. The thing looks huge in this new configuration, and that feeling is enhanced by the 4-inch (101-mm) Rough Country lift kit, in turn supporting a “modern chassis that can be serviced by any Dodge dealership.”
The truck runs a 5.9-liter Cummins diesel engine under the hood, supported in its task by an automatic transmission. The engine spins Black Rhino wheels wrapped in 40-inch Cooper tires, and there’s a WARN winch on deck to handle sticky situations.
The extended 1949 Dodge Power Wagon is on the lot of cars going under the hammer next month in Scottsdale, Arizona. Barrett-Jackson will handle the no-reserve sale, but no estimate on how much it could fetch is made.
