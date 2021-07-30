Shelby GT500 Runs 11s Quarter-Mile, Durango Hellcat Tries To Keep Up

5 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Orders Have Opened and Supply Is Very Limited

Only a few years ago, we would have had no problem guessing the winner of a drag race between a muscle car and an SUV. However, in recent times, the latter have become insanely powerful, with models such as the Lamborghini Urus, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat dominating their class. 6 photos



The muscle car, which is positioned at the top of the sixth-gen Mustang family, enjoys a whopping 760 HP at 7,000 rpm and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm, with 93-octane fuel in the tank.



The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine rockets it to 60 mph (96 kph) in a supercar-rivaling 3.5 seconds. On a good day, it can run the quarter mile in under 11 seconds without any outside intervention.



But the Dodge SUV has ‘only’ 710 HP, yet at 645 lb-ft (875 Nm), the thrust is superior to that of the Shelby GT500.



Despite being big and heavy, the nought to 60 mph sprint time is identical to that of the Ford, and with a skilled driver at the helm, the quarter-mile takes only 11.5 seconds.



We’d put our money on the



