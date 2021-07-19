1933 Willys Gasser Is Plum Crazy with a Hemi Twist, Costs Porsche 911 GT3 Money

Willys is mostly known for the Jeep MB, the predecessor of the iconic CJ and the spiritual forerunner of the Wrangler. But this small company also built passenger cars before World War II. You won't find many of them on the road today, but you'll see quite a few in gasser form at the drag strip.
The Willys Americar, built from 1940 to 1942, is one of two nameplates that became popular with racers during the gasser craze of the 1960s. The Willys 77, produced from 1933 to 1936, is the second one. They both look spectacular in gasser suits and can put on quite a show due to their ability to snap off the line with their noses up in the air.
This purple-painted 1933 coupe is one of those Willys racers that will turn a lot of heads at the drag strip. A full-fledged dragster that was campaigned during the 1960s gasser wars, it was originally put together by Billy Brasher and Virgil Cummings. Like many gassers from the era, it was constantly upgraded and ran a big-block Chevy engine before it was fitted with a blown and fuel-injected Hemi V8.
It once held drag racing records and ran its best ET at 8.36 seconds, while its highest trap speed came in at a whopping 168 mph (270 kph). Retired and sold in the 1970s, when Funny Cars became far more popular, the Willys was wrecked beyond recognition during a test pass in 1987.
It sat in a barn for more than 10 years before it was restored to 1960s specification in a process that took 12 years. Not only it features the original Brasher & Cummings livery over a Plum Crazy-like color, but it also packs the blown 6.4-liter Hemi V8, the TorqueFlight gearbox, and the Oldsmobile rear end that it received in the late 1960s.
The Willys roared back to life in 2011 and it's ready to hit the drag strip again in nostalgia gasser events. But it's also a Concours-ready vehicle that has what it takes to snatch a few prizes at the right event.
If you fancy a mint-condition gasser that has quite the rich history at the drag strip, this 1933 Willys is for sale via eBay, where "mershons" is offering it for $159,900. That's a small fortune that could get you a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, but unlike the German track toy, this Hemi-powered dragster is a one-of-a-kind gem.
