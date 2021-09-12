1969 Plymouth GTX Rocks Limelight Green Color, Powerful Surprise Under the Hood

LOL of the Week: Batmobile Gender Crisis Edition, Hungry Mustang Owner, and More

When it comes to classic Plymouth muscle cars, it's usually the Barracuda that takes all the glory. But the now-defunct brand had quite a few aces in its sleeve back in the day. The Road Runner, for instance, was quite popular and, much like the 'Cuda, rocked the mighty Hemi 426 as well. Then there was the GTX, also known as the "rich man's Road Runner." 14 photos



But while the



The 1969 version you're looking at is finished in a rare and gorgeous Limelight Green color. It's also fitted with race-inspired hood pins and color-keyed steel rims. The even better news is that this GTX was restored sometime in the 1990s and it still appears to be in great condition. The same goes for its wood-trimmed, leather-wrapped interior. However, it seems that the car needs a new headliner.



Powered by the massive 440 V8 paired to a three-speed automatic transmission, this GTX is one of only 9,862 units built in this configuration back in 1969. The muscle car no longer sports its original,



But there's a catch. This 440 has been rebuilt and it now cranks out a whopping 550 horsepower. That's a solid 175 horsepower more than the original rating, which was good enough to send the GTX down the quarter-mile in 15 seconds at 97 mph (156 kph). Needless to say, this Mopar is probably a 13-second car now.



The rest of the drivetrain has also been rebuilt and even though the odometer shows 65,000 miles (104,607 km), the engine has only a few hundred miles on it.



One of the better-looking 1969 GTXs out there, especially in the very fetching Limelight Green, this Plymouth is looking for a new home with a title in hand. eBay seller Introduced in 1967 as an upscale version of the Belvedere, the GTX was rather short-lived, surviving only until 1971. Often described as the "gentleman's muscle car," the GTX became a fancied up Road Runner in 1968. Unlike its more affordable sibling, the GTX was restricted to Mopar's largest V8 engines, the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi and the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter). The latter unit came standard.But while the Road Runner became a big seller, the GTX remained a rather exclusive choice due to its expensive sticker and a lack of demand for upscale muscle cars in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Almost 50 years later and the GTX is a rare sight, in both restored and restomod forms.The 1969 version you're looking at is finished in a rare and gorgeous Limelight Green color. It's also fitted with race-inspired hood pins and color-keyed steel rims. The even better news is that this GTX was restored sometime in the 1990s and it still appears to be in great condition. The same goes for its wood-trimmed, leather-wrapped interior. However, it seems that the car needs a new headliner.Powered by the massive 440 V8 paired to a three-speed automatic transmission, this GTX is one of only 9,862 units built in this configuration back in 1969. The muscle car no longer sports its original, numbers-matching V8 , but it comes with a replacement 440 from the same year. It's basically the next best thing to a numbers-matching mill.But there's a catch. This 440 has been rebuilt and it now cranks out a whopping 550 horsepower. That's a solid 175 horsepower more than the original rating, which was good enough to send the GTX down the quarter-mile in 15 seconds at 97 mph (156 kph). Needless to say, this Mopar is probably a 13-second car now.The rest of the drivetrain has also been rebuilt and even though the odometer shows 65,000 miles (104,607 km), the engine has only a few hundred miles on it.One of the better-looking 1969 GTXs out there, especially in the very fetching Limelight Green, this Plymouth is looking for a new home with a title in hand. eBay seller "tintonautowrecking" is looking to get $34,000 for it, which is well below the value of a GTX in fair condition. For reference, 1969 GTXs in Concours state fetch more than $100K, while examples in excellent condition command more than $80,000. Could this Mopar be a bargain?

