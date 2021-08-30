1969 Plymouth Road Runner Convertible 383 Manual Flaunts Matching Numbers

A no-frills yet high-thrills muscle car, the Road Runner for the 1969 model year sold 84,420 units. The rarest of the lot is the HEMI-powered convertible, followed by the 383 Magnum V8 convertible we’ll cover today.
Of those cars, only 797 were specified with the A-833 four-speed manual. Revered as the grandfather of performance transmissions from Chrysler’s Mopar division, this fellow remained an important feature in the automaker’s lineup into the late 1980s thanks to its world-class durability.
Documented with two build sheets, the Honey Bronze-painted example offered by the Illinois-based Volo Auto Museum is arrow straight in every respect. No signs of rust or damage compromise the design, which includes red striping on the sides and matte-black hood stripes. Presented in like-new condition, the powered top is complemented by a crystal-clear windshield.
Optioned with fender turn signals that still operate, the open-air muscle car rides on Magnum wheels and redline tires from BFGoodrich. The front bucket seats flank a tidy-looking center console, and every piece of interior trim shows minimal wear. The original AM eight-track stereo plays through a pair of factory speakers, and all six interior lights work as intended. Presented with the original seatbelts and Road Runner-branded floor mats, the matching-numbers car is completed by a trunk mat, jack, and spare tire.
Painted in Mopar orange, the 383 Magnum cranks out 335 gross horsepower and 425 gross pound-feet (576 Nm) of torque. In this application, less is more because the 6.3-liter engine doesn’t weigh as much as the 440 or HEMI options. Under the hood, you’ll also find a Road Runner beep-beep horn, the original washer bottle, radiator, and a battery disconnect switch.
Hooked up to the period-correct mufflers and tailpipes, the 383 is kept in check by disc brakes up front and drums for the rear axle. Jay Grams of the Volo Auto Museum says that we’re looking at one of the best-driving cars he’s ever been in, a very honest Road Runner that performs “like it is new.”
Appraised at $90,000 at the moment of reporting, this incredible-looking blast from the past is carrying a selling price of $86,998 or $905 per month.
Documented with two build sheets, the Honey Bronze-painted example offered by the Illinois-based Volo Auto Museum is arrow straight in every respect. No signs of rust or damage compromise the design, which includes red striping on the sides and matte-black hood stripes. Presented in like-new condition, the powered top is complemented by a crystal-clear windshield.
Optioned with fender turn signals that still operate, the open-air muscle car rides on Magnum wheels and redline tires from BFGoodrich. The front bucket seats flank a tidy-looking center console, and every piece of interior trim shows minimal wear. The original AM eight-track stereo plays through a pair of factory speakers, and all six interior lights work as intended. Presented with the original seatbelts and Road Runner-branded floor mats, the matching-numbers car is completed by a trunk mat, jack, and spare tire.
Painted in Mopar orange, the 383 Magnum cranks out 335 gross horsepower and 425 gross pound-feet (576 Nm) of torque. In this application, less is more because the 6.3-liter engine doesn’t weigh as much as the 440 or HEMI options. Under the hood, you’ll also find a Road Runner beep-beep horn, the original washer bottle, radiator, and a battery disconnect switch.
Hooked up to the period-correct mufflers and tailpipes, the 383 is kept in check by disc brakes up front and drums for the rear axle. Jay Grams of the Volo Auto Museum says that we’re looking at one of the best-driving cars he’s ever been in, a very honest Road Runner that performs “like it is new.”
Appraised at $90,000 at the moment of reporting, this incredible-looking blast from the past is carrying a selling price of $86,998 or $905 per month.