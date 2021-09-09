1970 Cadillac Fleetwood Wagon Is a Rare Bird, Packs Numbers-Matching V8

If you're familiar with Cadillac you probably know that the luxury brand didn't build station wagons until the second-generation CTS debuted in 2007. But coachbuilding companies like ASC Custom Craft did and this 1970 Fleetwood is one of them.
ASC Custom had a rather close relationship with Cadillac back in the day. Not only it installed sunroofs on a variety of models, but also produced aftermarket styling parts, including custom grilles, hood ornaments, and dash-mounted TVs.
The El Deora, based on the Eldorado, is ASC's most recognizable styling conversion, featuring a custom grille, a padded landau roof, and a faux spare tire hump. Likewise, the Michigan-based firm built quite a few long-wheelbase versions of the Fleetwood.
Even though wagons were still very much in fashion in the early 1970s, ASC Custom Craft didn't build too many grocery getters based on the Fleetwood. There are no official records about it, but word has it fewer than 20 of them rolled out of ASC's shop.
A rare bird that you don't get to see very often, this 1970 Cadillac wagon is in fact a sedan with the trunk lid removed and replaced with the rear roof section of a GM wagon. If you check out Chevrolet and Buick wagons from the 1970 model year, you'll see what I mean. In short, ASC used salvaged GM roofs for these Cadillacs, which wasn't a bad idea given that they don't look out of place on a Fleetwood.
The story of this wagon is unclear, but the Condor Blue paint looks almost flawless. I'm tempted to believe that it's the result of a repaint, but the Pale Blue vinyl top (with matching armrests below the side windows) looks just as impressive. The straight body panels, the lack of rust, and the clean chrome trim also confim that this wagon spent some quality time in a heated garage.
The cabin is fully wrapped in blue leather to match the exterior and packed with features that were considered luxurious back in 1970. Highlights include air conditioning, power windows, power driver's seat, cruise control, a tilting steering wheel, and rear-seat footrests.
The wagon conversion makes room for a rear-facing third-row bench. It's upholstered in matching blue leather and even though it takes up a lot of trunk space, it increases seating capacity from five to eight. And just like the exterior, the cabin appears to be in great condition, with no repairs or cleaning needed.
While it made notable changes to the sheet metal and the cabin, ASC did not meddle with the oily bits. This wagon is no exception to this rule, so it sports a standard Cadillac mill under the hood. And it's quite a powerful unit because the 1970 Fleetwood was fitted with a massive, 472-cubic-inch (7.7-liter) V8 rated at 375 horsepower. Sure, it won't win any drag races, but it's enough to push the massive wagon toward 100 mph (161 kph) on the highway.
But the really good news here is that this Caddy comes with a numbers-matching engine. What's more, it has only 72,000 miles (115,873 km) on the clock. It's not exactly a low-mileage vehicle, but it's a decent figure given that many of these conversions were used as airport shuttles.
While it's not the sleekest classic Cadillac out there, it's definitely a head-turner, especially in this metallic blue paint. If you're in the market for a somewhat unusual Cadillac, this grocery getter is for sale on eBay via "fastlaneclassiccars." They're asking $44,995 for the Fleetwood wagon, but they're entertaining offers.
It's not exactly affordable, but keep in mind that it's a rare conversion. Also, it was cool enough for Evel Knievel, who owned a yellow-painted 1971 model.
