Triple Gray 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Is Restomod Perfection, Flexes Whining LS2

Chevrolet marketed the second-generation Chevelle for four years, but it rolled out so many updates that each model year was unique design-wise. The 1970 version is perhaps the most popular nowadays. Not only it's the best-looking model, but Chevy also built so many of them that they're actually easy to find. Fortunately, many of them get saved from the junkyard and turned into restomods with modern underpinnings. 8 photos



Not only that, but the finish is of the murdered-out variety, as every single chrome element has been repainted to match the body. And I'm not just talking about the bumpers. The headlamp bezels, the grille accents, and the window frames are also gray now. However, the car rides on a set of bronze-painted



The gray theme continues inside the cabin, but that's not what makes this interior special. The dashboard has been redesigned, so it no longer sports the boxy look of the factory Chevelle. There's a more organic passenger-side section, a new instrument cluster with modern gauges, and a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in leather.



The door panels have also been redesigned, while the transmission panel features a push-button selector. Nearly every surface is draped in gray leather with white stitching, while the headliner is covered in



Things become truly wild under the hood, where the Chevelle hides an LS2 V8. This engine was first introduced in 2005 on the Chevrolet Corvette, but it also found its way in the Trailblazer SS at some point. But this LS2 is notably different, mostly because it's paired to a supercharger. At 550 horsepower, it generates about 30% more grunt than its naturally aspirated, Corvette counterpart.



Paired to a four-speed automatic, the LS2 is quite brutal for the



