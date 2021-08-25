The ZUV Tricycle Is Quite Ugly, but It Still Puts Your e-Bike to Shame

Rare, Desert Sand 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS454 Is LS6 Perfection, It Can Be Yours

Bidding for this rare and pristine Chevelle has reached $60,000 with five days to go. The reserved price hasn't been met though, which makes sense given that LS6s in this condition change hands for significantly more than $100,000. Drivetrain selection aside, this Chevelle comes in a rare paint and interior combo. It's finished in Desert Sand, a color believed to have adorned less than three percent of LS6-fitted Chevelles built for 1970, according to the LS6 Registry website. It's also one of the rare ones ordered with black stripes and combined with a tan vinyl interior.The car is in top-notch condition thanks to a frame-off restoration that resulted in a rust-free, repainted body with absolutely no blemishes. The black stripes and the chrome trim are in excellent condition too, contributing to the car's Concours-ready appearance.The interior looks just as brilliant. Not only the tan vinyl upholstery complements the Desert Sand exterior perfectly, but everything looks like the Chevelle just left the Baltimore factory more than 50 years ago. And everything is fully functional, from the lights and gauges to the factory heater and AM radio.More good news comes from under the hood in the form of a numbers-matching 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8 engine. The iconic LS6 mill also mates to a numbers-matching Muncie four-speed and a 4.10-geared, 12-bolt Positraction rear end, so it's a full package. All three have been restored and work flawlessly.The same goes for the chassis, suspension, and brakes, as well as the factory 14-inch wheels wrapped in reproduction Firestone Wide Oval tires. The front disc brakes and the power steering round off the coupe's extensive features list.An interesting fact about this car is that the current owner won it in the Chevelle Dream Giveaway charity raffle. After roughly a year with the muscle car, he decided to sell it so now it's being auctioned off through Hemmings Auction . The sale includes a lot of paperwork, such as factory build sheets and photographic documentation of its numbers-matching components.Bidding for this rare and pristine Chevelle has reached $60,000 with five days to go. The reserved price hasn't been met though, which makes sense given that LS6s in this condition change hands for significantly more than $100,000.

