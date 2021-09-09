Custom 1968 Chevrolet C10 Flaunts Air Suspension, 502 Ramjet V8 Power

5 Old Chevrolet C10 Truck Lives Life on the Water as a Speedboat Now

1968 marked the 50th anniversary of the first purpose-built truck manufactured by Chevrolet, the One-Ton workhorse that used to flaunt a four-cylinder motor with 36 HP and a couple of body styles. That year, the C10 flaunted six- and eight-cylinder options that peaked at 220 ponies. 30 photos



Refinished in a rich gray pigment and mirror-like clearcoat, the half-ton model radiates like a true custom through every single square inch of the bodywork. Stainless-trimmed grille centers and headlights, clear parking lamps, a wood-look bed augmented with a billet fuel cap open the list, along with a Ramjet intake manifold for the



Pop the hood, and you’re welcomed by a polished air cleaner, lightweight aluminum heads, electronic fuel injection, and billet aluminum breathers complemented by polished valve covers, a distributor that jolts MSD Street Fire wires, a larger-than-life radiator, aluminum water pump, shorty headers, as well as a billet power steering reservoir. The gargantuan motor is joined by a 4L80-E automatic gearbox and a narrowed 12-bolt axle.



Pictured with Falken Ziex tires and massive wheel tubs, the one-of-one C10 is rocking independent front suspension and a four-link rear clip. The cabin is a sight to behold as well thanks to upgrades that include the diamond-pattern stitching, Classic Instruments telemetry and VIAIR accessory gauges, a color-keyed shifter, a color-keyed steering column, as well as billet handles.



Currently showing just under 30 miles (48 kilometers) on the clock, the slammed truck is listed by



Chassis number CS148S128668 is a little more special thanks to a ground-up rebuild that may polarize opinion. The fully boxed and smoothed chassis with adjustable air suspension is the polarizing slice of the build that was completed in late 2020. The 22- and 24-inch forged alloys from Bonspeed match the design of the half-wrapped steering wheel, and if you can get over these details, the rest of the single-cab pickup will be much to your liking.

