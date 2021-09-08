Murdered-Out 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Flaunts Devilish V8 Muscle



Offered on



Offered on Bring a Trailer with a binder of build records and a clean title, the pro-tourer is going for a high bid of $35k with seven days of bidding left.

Installed by Portland-based Carolina Kustoms, the LS3 crate engine cranks out 495 horsepower and 473 pound-feet (641 Nm) from the factory as long as you opt for the hotter camshaft. Forced induction is the duty of a Magnuson TVS 2300 supercharging kit, and this high-octane combo is perfectly described by the “Root of All Evil” lettering on the valve covers.The one-of-one build further includes a custom radiator with a SPAL electric fan, custom fuel tanks and cold air intake, MSD plug wires and coils, and stainless-steel headers. Only 2,600 miles (4,184 kilometers) are shown by the Dakota Digital VHX odometer although true mileage isn’t known.All that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled by a Hydra-Matic 4L60 four-speed automatic transmission and a Six States driveshaft to a Ford 9.0-inch rear axle with a posi-type differential. Staggered wheels and 19- plus 20-inch Nitto Invo tires complement the Wilwood six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers out back. Modern front and rear control arms have to be mentioned as well, along with beefier sway bars and wheel spindles.Smoothed, filled, and decked out with black trim and matte-black center stripes, the ‘Velle is fitted with tinted windows, Billet Specialties door handles, LED headlights, and fresh seals for the doors and greenhouse. As you may have guessed by now, the interior is a love-it-or-hate-it affair too.A three-spoke Billet Specialties wheel mounted to a tilt steering column from Ididit open the list of upgrades, together with red leather-trimmed seats, door panels, dashboard pad, headliner, and trunk panels. The black carpeting provides a strong contrast whereas Vintage Air climate control and Dynamat insulation make this ominous ‘Velle pretty adequate for cruising.