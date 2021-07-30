Unrestored 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Is a Hip-Hop Music Star, V8 Still Alive

3 1965 Chevelle SS Had the Same Owner for 42 Years, Wants to See Other People

The Chevelle SS adventure started in 1964 with a Malibu SS badge, and in its first days on the market, it could be ordered with a 283 (4.6-liter) V8 developing 220 horsepower. 9 photos



A 327 is also powering the Chevelle SS that we have here, but while the engine is still said to be running, very little information has actually been shared by the owner.



In fact, the entire listing is as evasive as it gets, though eBay seller



This is how the Chevelle SS ended up in the condition that you see here. The good news is the car still runs and drives, but on the other hand, it comes with rust holes here and there, so if you’re planning a full restoration (because that’s the only way to go in the first place anyway), be ready for some serious patching.



Unfortunately, we’re not being told how complete and original the



So at the end of the day, this Chevelle SS appears to tick most of the boxes when it comes to a candidate for a full restoration, especially given it’s one of the early Super Sports that got to see daylight. The bidding has reached $3,350 at the time of writing, but the reserve is yet to be met, so it remains to be seen how high the pricing goes for this rare Chevy. A few months later, however, Chevrolet decided to add a little bit more power to the Super Sport package, so the company also added the 327 (5.4-liter) V8 to the list of available engines, this time with two power options, namely 250 and 300 horsepower.A 327 is also powering the Chevelle SS that we have here, but while the engine is still said to be running, very little information has actually been shared by the owner.In fact, the entire listing is as evasive as it gets, though eBay seller themoxx6 does reveal this Chevelle at one point showed up in a hip-hop music video before it ended up being sold to someone who apparently decided to abandon the car for good.This is how the Chevelle SS ended up in the condition that you see here. The good news is the car still runs and drives, but on the other hand, it comes with rust holes here and there, so if you’re planning a full restoration (because that’s the only way to go in the first place anyway), be ready for some serious patching.Unfortunately, we’re not being told how complete and original the Chevelle still is, but judging by the photos included in the listing, most big parts are still there. The interior looks rough, but despite the ripped seats, there’s nothing that doesn’t look fixable.So at the end of the day, this Chevelle SS appears to tick most of the boxes when it comes to a candidate for a full restoration, especially given it’s one of the early Super Sports that got to see daylight. The bidding has reached $3,350 at the time of writing, but the reserve is yet to be met, so it remains to be seen how high the pricing goes for this rare Chevy.

