1965 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Z16 Looks Impeccable After Body-Off Restoration

Through 1972, the top-of-the-line Chevelle trim level was called Malibu. As far as the oily bits are concerned, the Z16 is the most exciting of the lot thanks to the 396 Turbo-Jet V8 engine with hydraulic lifters, a Muncie four-speed manual transmission with the M20 wide-ratio setup, and a reinforced frame that was then reserved for the convertible 'Velle.
In addition to a prototype and a convertible that has been totaled in a crash, only 200 units were produced by the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit. Listed in the Z16 and Chevelle registries, this example of the breed is heading to auction after a nut-and-bolt restoration with engine number 3855962.
The L37 with 6.5 liters of displacement is listed by Mecum Auctions with the correct heads, intake, 750-cfm Holley 3310 carburetor, dual-snorkel air cleaner, radiator, clutch fan, and shroud. Capable of 375 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of tire-torturing torque at 3,600 rpm, the big-block V8 is spinning 3.31 gears inside a 12-bolt open differential.
Sold new at Dahl Chevrolet in Oakland, California and refinished in Crocus Yellow, the muscled-up hardtop coupe is equipped with power steering, 11-inch power brakes, and a 160-mph (257-kph) speedometer framed by a woodgrain steering wheel with a tilt column. The Z16 Chevelle is also rocking the factory tachometer, dash-mounted clock, an AM/FM radio with multiplex, a remote mirror, vinyl-wrapped bucket seats, and a center console.
Detailed to perfection inside and out, this ultra-rare blast from the past further impresses with a period-correct black vinyl top and Firestone Deluxe Champion bias-ply rubber featuring a 3/8-inch gold line and authentic 775-14 sizing. The finishing touch comes in the guise of mag-style wheel covers.
Mecum doesn’t mention any estimate on this impeccable machine, but you can definitely expect bidding to go wild. Based on auction data from the past few years, the Z16 in concours-grade condition is worth around $200k.
