1968 Chevy Chevelle Riding on 22-Inch Forgiatos Looks Soul Food Fit for a Chef

An important part of the General Motors A-body series during the 1964 revival of the platform, the Chevrolet Chevelle has lived a rather long and fruitful life across three generations. Although the second one was born in 1968 and lasted just four model years.
Still, it had enough time to have a meaningful impact both during its initial production run and during modern times, especially among classic car aficionados. Today, one can still encounter the Chevelle just about everywhere. From the smallest of drag strips, where a nitrous big-block example will race an all-motor Olds Cutlass even if the winner blows the rear window, to the cool South, where it serves duty alongside a renowned chef.
That would be Michael MarQuise, the man behind “Ralo and the Dancing Chef,” a brand that aims to deliver authentic Cajun soul food across the entire region, from Louisiana to Texas. Although he is also the recent proud owner of a blue striped C8 Chevrolet Corvette, it seems the chef hasn’t forgotten his trusty old ‘68 Chevelle.
So, instead of retiring the Convertible in favor of the mid-engined “America’s sports car” wonder, he asked the good folks over at 713 Motoring for a little upgrade. The ‘68 was looking pristine even before the update, mostly thanks to a spectacular Emerald Green exterior paintjob, as one can easily see when checking out the attached gallery which includes before-and-after shots of the Chevelle.
But now it’s probably spot-on for the owner, as it rides on a brushed and staggered set of 22-inch Forgiato Tarsi wheels. Of course, the package would probably seem a bit incomplete if not for the matching steering wheel.
Sure, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but we feel happy about this subtle ‘68 Chevelle not abusing the Hi-riser attitude with a set of humongous, custom-made Forgiatos. It's always nice to see people still go for the subtle atmosphere, even when customizing their rides...
