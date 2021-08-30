1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Barn Find Last on the Road in 1987 Has a Newer V8 Under the Hood

2022 Knaus Van I Motorhome Hides More Features Than You May Ever Need or Possibly Use

Clearly, this Chevelle is worth checking out, especially for someone that doesn’t necessarily want a model coming in factory specifications, but a restomod or a daily driver that doesn’t cost a fortune. The car has already received 10 bids in the few hours online, with the top offer now at $7,100. If you’re wondering why we said restomod and not a restoration to factory specifications, it’s all because there’s a new V8 under the hood, though everything else is believed to be original.First and foremost, it’s a 1969 Chevelle that has previously been pulled from storage. Unfortunately, no information has been shared on where exactly the car has been stored, and for how long, but on the other hand, we’re being told there’s some rust here and there.The floors and the trunk, however, are still solid, eBay seller a55racer claims, and this is without a doubt good news if what you’re planning is to bring this Chevelle back to mint condition. The frame also seems to be clean, and there are signs of fresh paint, though you should obviously inspect everything thoroughly before the purchase to figure out what needs to be fixed and what doesn’t.The owner says the car has been off the road since 1987, so the thorough inspection that we have already recommended should help you determine if other fixes are required as well.Now let’s move to what’s hiding under the hood. The original 1969 engine that came with the car is long gone, and now the seller says power comes from a 350 V8 initially installed on a 1976 Chevy . Paired with a manual transmission, the engine has already been rebuilt by a previous owner, and as it turns out, all the documentation is still around today for anyone interested to buy the car.Clearly, this Chevelle is worth checking out, especially for someone that doesn’t necessarily want a model coming in factory specifications, but a restomod or a daily driver that doesn’t cost a fortune. The car has already received 10 bids in the few hours online, with the top offer now at $7,100.

