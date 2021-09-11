1969 Chevrolet Camaro Parked in a Barn 30 Years Ago Hides Too Many Questionable Changes

4 The Greatest American Cars of All Time - Our Editors and Writers Make Their Selections

The Camaro production increased slightly in 1969 as compared to the previous years, and just as expected, the base model was still the most popular one for obvious reasons. 23 photos



The SS was pretty close as well, with nearly 35,000 Camaros receiving this treatment before leaving the factory. The Z28 obviously remained the rarest version, though its production increased as well, so for the model year 1969,



The Camaro that we have here, however, comes with a series of questionable changes that could make some people walk away, though, at closer inspection, it’s still a solid candidate for a restomod if you don’t mind the occasional rust and the holes in the body.



First and foremost, in case you’re wondering why the Camaro is covered in primer, there’s a very simple explanation for this. While this doesn’t make much sense, eBay seller



As for all the rust you see in the photos, there’s a good reason for this one too. The car spent over 3 decades in a barn before being moved outside where it was supposed to get a second chance. It didn’t, so it’s now listed for sale for someone else to restore it.



The engine under the hood is said to be a replacement 307 (5.0-liter) V8, and while no specifics have been provided on it, we do know it was running fine before the Camaro ended up in storage.



