This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Little Monster Locked Down for 44 Years

The 1964 Corvette introduced little changes under the hood as compared to its predecessor, so the engine lineup remained pretty much the same, with Chevrolet offering four 327 (5.3-liter) V8 options with a choice of three transmissions, namely a 3-speed manual, a Powerglide automatic, and a 4-speed manual.
The lowest output for this model year was 250 horsepower for the base configuration, while the upgraded options generated 300, 365, and 375 horsepower, respectively.
Born in 1964 as well, this Corvette has received a few improvements that turn it into a little monster, though worth knowing is the car has been sitting inside since 1977. In other words, this car hasn’t been driven for over 44 years, though this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not ready for action.
As eBay seller 1hotzl1 puts it, this Corvette runs and drives just perfectly, and the blower engine makes it quite a head turner whenever it goes out. There’s a 350 (5.7-liter) under the hood, and it’s been professionally rebuilt by Greeley Automotive Machine in Colorado.
Needless to say, the Corvette comes with a series of other upgrades too, so at the end of the day, it’s a restomod still featuring the original paint and sporting zero rust.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Vette comes in mint condition. Not at all, actually. While the original paint and all the years in storage have created what looks like a pretty cool patina, there’s some damage on the rear bumper, though the seller says the car has never been involved in an accident.
At the end of the day, this whole mix of old and new, all paired with a blower engine that’s clearly a head-turning machine, turns the Corvette into a car many would love to own. And this is why the auction has already received close to 30 bids, with the top offer right now reaching $35,000.
