Fernando Alonso Treats Himself to a Fully-Green 60 Sunreef Power Catamaran

Celebrities, public figures and athletes are often seen as role models, but they’re not always able to live up to that image. You can’t blame Fernando Alonso for not trying, though.
Whatever causes public figures choose to align themselves with, one thing is certain: the association will bring heightened media interest and, with it, criticism – mostly of the negative kind. The Formula One champ is, once more, letting his actions do all the talking for him.
Alonso is not a ride-or-die environmentalist. If anything, if you compare him to fellow F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who often uses his platform to preach about environmentalist issues, Alonso is not even a “proper” environmentalist, if there’s such a thing.
A couple of years ago, for instance, he criticized Hamilton for preaching to people about the need to cut down plane travel in order to reduce their carbon footprint, whereas he did just the opposite of that. This kind of activism was not compatible with the lifestyle of a Formula One driver, Alonso said at the time.
But Alonso does care. He hardly ever talks about his activism publicly, but he’s backing several initiatives that aim to solve some of our world’s biggest problems, like plastic pollution and carbon emissions. His latest acquisition falls in the latter category: on-site at the 2021 edition of the Monaco Yacht Show, he commissioned a brand new, fully-green Sunreef catamaran.
In doing so, he becomes the company’s second high-profile athlete, following Rafael Nadal, who took delivery of his hybrid 80 Sunreef Power cat in June 2020. Unlike Nadal’s, Alonso’s cat will be smaller and fully electric, with electric motors and a “solar skin.” Advanced solar panels will cover 738 square feet (68.6 square meters) of the yacht’s exterior, allowing up to 13kWp of green energy to be generated.
The cat will accommodate 12 guests and a crew of four in lavish interiors, furnished in sustainable materials. The new yacht will be green throughout, down to the energy-saving air-conditioning system it will use. That said, the final layout has not been revealed to the public, and will be personalized to Alonso’s liking.
“I have been observing the evolution of this brand for a while, and I appreciate their commitment to push innovation forward with the Sunreef Yachts Eco range,” Alonso says in a statement to Boat International. “I’m excited to embark on this project as I know the 60 Sunreef Power Eco represents everything I am looking for: top engineering, amazing know-how and an amazing eco-friendly product.”
No delivery date has been published as of the time of press. Nadal’s own Sunreef cat, officially named Great White, will be on show at the Monaco Yacht Show – and is also featured in the photo gallery above.
