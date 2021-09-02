Topless 1962 Chevy Corvette Gets Drowned in Champagne Mist, Turns Into High-End Elegance

The first generation of the Chevrolet Corvette remains, even decades after it stopped being made, one of the most coveted vehicles in history. From decrepit barn finds to shiny red-and-chrome restomods, these machines seem to always be at the center of someone’s dreams.
Later this month, Houston is the place where auction house Barrett-Jackson will put under the hammer a long list of vehicles, including some extremely rare and carefully crafted ‘Vettes from the first generation, like the LS6-powered wonder we talked about long ago, and this here example called Elegance.
One superficial look at this thing is enough to give you the solid impression the car has long left behind its original looks. As its sellers say, all of the vehicle's body lines have been peaked and modified in some way, making it one of the sleekest of its kind out there.
At the front, the Corvette lost its bumpers and got fitted with matching grilles surrounded by solid rings. The rear was widened by 2 inches (5 cm), the top body line was raised by 1 inch (2.5 cm), and the thing is now 1 inch longer.
The new dimensions might not seem like much, but they're enough to highlight every square inch of the project's bodywork in incredible ways. Contributing to that is the Champagne Mist color the car seems to have been drowned in.
A former SEMA star, and the recipient of multiple awards over the past few years (you can get a taste of that here), the Corvette shows to the world, unimpeded by a roof, a full custom leather interior, with the material spreading all the way to the trunk.
Under the hood and hidden beneath a unique engine cover, color-matched to the exterior, sits an LS7 engine that runs an automatic transmission and is rated at 505 hp.
The 1962 Chevrolet Corvette in Champagne Mist goes under the hammer with no reserve, and no estimate is made as to how much it is expected to fetch.
