Subaru Recalls 2021 Impreza in the U.S. With Owners Being Advised Not to Drive Their Cars

Subaru has issued a safety recall for the 2021 Impreza in the U.S. because of a potential welding issue that could affect the lower control arm and crossmember. The recall involves precisely 802 Impreza units belonging to the 2021 model year, and owners are being instructed not to drive their vehicles before an inspection can be completed.
These 802 units may be equipped with a left front lower control arm that has an improper weld near a connection joint between the lower control and the crossmember. This matters because such an improper weld could lead to a partial separation of the lower control arm from the crossmember, resulting in the tire potentially contacting the wheel well. If that happens, the driver could lose control of the vehicle, which obviously increases the risk of a crash.
As of right now there have been no accidents or reported injuries stemming from this issue.
All the potentially affected vehicles will be checked out by Subaru retailers. The process will start with the inspection of the LOT number stamped on the left front lower control arm. If the latter contains a specific LOT number, the part will be replaced with a new one at no cost to the customer.
If you happen to own a 2021 Subaru Impreza, expect to hear from the carmaker through mail. You can also visit the NHTSA recalls website and enter your 17-digit VIN number for more information on this recall, or simply call the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday to Friday 8 AM to 8 PM.
Having now reached its 2022 model year, the Impreza is currently priced from $18,795 in Sedan spec, or $19,295 as a 5-door hatchback. Both versions come standard with key features such as the carmaker’s Symmetrical AWD system, Subaru StarLink Multimedia with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, the EyeSight Driver Assist technology and a Rear-Vision camera.
