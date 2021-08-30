1961 Chevrolet Corvette Buried Alive in 1980 Is Very Complete, Very Original

This Is What You Need to Do to Get Sponsored in Motorsports

It’s hard not to like a 1961 Corvette, no matter its condition, and the example that we have here is the living proof in this regard, despite being off the road since at least 1980. 12 photos



For example, the Corvette has always been parked in dry storage, and this means there’s a good chance the amount of rust currently on the car is very limited. In fact, the seller themselves claim the frame is flawless, and while no further information on its condition has been provided, a thorough restoration should help everybody figure out precisely what needs to be fixed and what doesn’t.



The photos included in the ad are the living proof the



The original maroon finish has clearly seen better days, so the new owner would obviously have to repaint the car in full, though we must admit the current patina makes the Vette look pretty cool, as it better highlights the vintage attitude of the car.



Under the hood, there’s a 283 engine, but it’s not currently running. It’s not exactly clear if the engine is locked up from sitting or it turns over by hand, but a quick inspection should help anyone determine if the V8 can still be saved with easy fixes or not.



The odometer indicates 47,000 miles (75,500 km) and given the car has been sitting for so long and the car has never been restored, there’s a very good chance they are all original.



