Survivor 1967 Chevy Corvette L71 Has Massive Offer, Still Doesn't Meet Reserve

After 54 years it’s a bit hard to find an unrestored and fully documented, original with matching numbers big-block Corvette . Luckily for us, it’s right there on eBay for just a few more hours. 17 photos



After all, even though its seller (identified by the phantomcaddy username on eBay) mentions “it’s a 20-footer with plenty of patina,” we can see this original-colored Marina Blue has magically survived the test of time. More than half a century after it left the assembly line, the original, matching numbers car still has rather low mileage (for its age) of 89,333 miles (143,768 km).



Unsurprisingly, the Marina Blue with matching blue interior and crimson L71 engine block has



They better prepare the big checkbooks, though, because this “true survivor” has already reached the



Naturally, it could be said the papers, patina, or the originality aren't the only points of attraction. There's also the 427ci V8 engine with 435 horsepower, which are still very impressive figures by today's standards. Just consider the fact that back in the day, aided only by the big block, the four-speed manual transmission, those rather skinny tires, and a lot of driver skill, this 'Vette was capable of posting a 13.4s ET on the quarter-mile...

