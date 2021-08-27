Chevrolet Corvette Rendering Identifies as an RX-7

A new interesting nose swap rendering has surfaced on the Internet and it has stirred up a wave of unexpected reactions. People are suggesting that Rob Dahm was indeed a visionary when he rotary-swapped his Chevrolet Corvette. And others have followed to support the idea behind this virtual rendering.
The third generation of the Mazda RX-7, the FD3S, was built between 1992 to 2002. Less than 70,000 units were ever made, and God knows how many are still around today. The fifth generation of the Chevrolet Corvette, the C5, was built between 1997 to 2004. So, for a few years, you could say that these sports cars were rivals. People in the rotary community have often joked about the resemblance between these two vehicles.
If you've ever heard about Rob Dahm and his rotary shenanigans, you'll know that one of his projects is based on a Chevrolet Corvette. He made a bold move in rotary-swapping that particular vehicle, going as far as driving it to LS-Fest. Needless to say, he was immediately "busted" and sentenced to "LS-Jail". So few people were taken by surprise when a rendering of a Chevrolet Corvette with an RX-7 front end swap surfaced on the Internet.
Some people claimed that this isn't that much of an outlandish idea, as some Corvette owners have already done this to their cars. And now it would only make sense for Rob to do the same with his Corvette. Most people seemed to enjoy the idea, and the only question comes down to the type of engine this car would be using.
Someone even noted that the Corvette is kind of the American RX-7 and that the RX-7 is kind of the Japanese Corvette. Makes you wonder, doesn't it? As someone pointed out, there's a good chance that if you show this rendering to someone who isn't that knowledgeable about cars, they won't even be able to spot what's wrong.
