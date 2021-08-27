2022 Roush Super Duty Turns Atlas Blue, It’s Luxurious and Unstoppable From $14,900

Now that summer is dwindling, it’s probably the right time to start thinking more about work or studies. But then again, can you do it without planning another beefy road trip when Roush comes out with the 2022 Super Duty?
As always, with autumn closing in, automakers are eager to give us the novelties for the upcoming model year. But the same can be said about tuning specialists, with Roush making sure everyone knows their take on the Ford F-Series Super Duty is back for the 2022MY. And the “unstoppable toughness on any terrain” has been upgraded with a few cool perks.
One would be the opportunity to dress up the Super Duty in a new shade of Atlas Blue. Additionally, the company allows for a bit of added bling when the customers are set on taking home the 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8 engine. So, the huge mill can be had with the Roush goodies in F-250 or F-350 Lariat form with the new model year.
The rest of the elements are also there to make sure this truck will stand out in any towing or road trip crowd. Graphics packages are just $550 or $750 (on top of the base package of $14,900, which is of course without the donor truck), while the premium Roush leather package for the interior is another $1,800. The Roush off-road utility kit and console vault are just $250 and $400, respectively, and that’s about it as far as optional elements are concerned.
There are just a few of them because the standard pack includes most perks. So, Roush fits a bundle of signature design elements from the get-go. Meanwhile, the Super Duty also comes with proprietary satin black 20-inch wheels, 35-inch General Grabber A/TX tires, a DPF-back exhaust (with dual stainless tips on 6.7-liter diesel), brake upgrades, as well as a Roush/Fox 2.0 high-performance suspension system.
Trucks are already rolling off the production line and the very first 2022 Roush Super Duty is an Agate Black truck sporting the Silver Hood Graphics option. Interestingly, the company also mentions that when choosing the Iconic Silver, Rapid Red, or Star White paintjobs, one can also switch the Agate Black fender flares to a color-coordinated option.
