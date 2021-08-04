Lizzy Musi Crashes Her New Chevy Camaro Dragster, Gets Engaged The Same Day

Drag racer Lizzy Musi went through a rather emotional rollercoaster last weekend at South Carolina's Darlington Dragway. She started the day by violently crashing her new Chevrolet Camaro but ended up getting engaged to her teammate and longtime boyfriend Kye Kelley right on the drag strip.
Lizzy joined last weekend's Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event in South Carolina in her brand-new 1969 Chevy Camaro dragster built by Robert Hayes Race Cars. It was only her third race in the Camaro and, needless to say, things didn't go as planned.
Musi lineup up against Brandon James' Chevy Nova and, as the lights went green, it looked like she would score a comfortable win. However, only a couple of seconds into the race, she lost control of "Bonnie" and slammed nose-first into the guardrail. Despite the violent crash, Lizzy got out of the car uninjured.
She was obviously taken to the hospital for a routine evaluation but returned to the drag strip to support Kye Kelley, her teammate and longtime boyfriend, who was also racing that day. Needless to say, she had the surprise of her life when Kelley asked the big question at the starting line. She said "yes!"
"Yesterday was a mixed of emotions kind of day. I’m pretty sore today with a pretty good knot on my neck and sore from the belts. The car did its job. Robert Hayes builds not just a badass racecar, but a really safe one," Lizzy said on social media.
"Toward the end of the night surprised me with ‘the question.’ I didn’t know how to feel I was so excited and emotional all at the same time. My answer to him was ‘yes!’ I want to marry my best friend! He sure made up for the day I had," she added.
Lizzy debuted her new 1969 Camaro back in July at New England Dragway in Epping. Built by Robert Hayes Race Cars, the no-prep Camaro draws juice from the latest 959-cubic-inch (15.7-liter) Pat Musi Racing Engines nitrous V8. According to her team, "Bonnie" is already at Robert Hayes' shop and will race again this season.
