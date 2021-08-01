"Toyogani" Zonda S Is Proof That a Prius Can Look Exciting

Growing up, people used to tell me that "The sky is the limit". Well, I think we've all gotten past that point in our lives. The sky is no longer the limit. If the Universe is seemingly infinite, why should we limit ourselves in the first place? Why shouldn't we stick to "To infinity and beyond" instead?
I must say that I sometimes regret my limited photo editing skills. If I was any better with Adobe Photoshop or other more complex graphic design programs, I would probably spend all day long creating strange automotive hybrids. But seeing other people at work can be just as entertaining. I'm still struggling to mentally recover after seeing the Toyota Supra with a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT front-end.
And the guys over at "Unnecessary automobile nose swaps" seem to be on a roll lately. They've created a Lexus LFA with a BMW M6 front end, but that wasn't as good as you'd hope. Strangely enough, their Ferrari F40 with a Dacia Sandero nose swap looked rather interesting and so did the Honda NSX with a Mazda Miata facelift. But it seems that mixing two somewhat controversial vehicles works best.
I guess we can all agree that the Pagani Zonda S Roadster is one of the coolest vehicles ever built by mankind. Few cars on the planet look or sound as good. Thank God for Mercedes developing that AMG V12 engine back in the early '90s! On the other hand, we've got the Toyota Prius. Some people love it, some people hate it. But I feel that it's unworthy of most of the negative feedback it gets.
These cars were built with completely different purposes in mind, albeit they can both take you from point A to point B. Moving past the initial confusion, seeing this Zonda S Roadster with a Prius nose swap on it will have you thinking. Should Toyota build a high-performance roadster along these lines? Or should Pagani build its upcoming model with these design cues?
Most of the people that reacted to this render seemed enthusiastic, noting that it's "Atrocious and somehow fitting at the same time". One other user laughed it off by adding that "A Prius nose fits on everything but a Prius". Honestly, I think we would all be happy to drive this even if it would have a hybrid engine inside. As long as it stays RWD and with a manual gearbox, it should still be a pleasant experience.
And the guys over at "Unnecessary automobile nose swaps" seem to be on a roll lately. They've created a Lexus LFA with a BMW M6 front end, but that wasn't as good as you'd hope. Strangely enough, their Ferrari F40 with a Dacia Sandero nose swap looked rather interesting and so did the Honda NSX with a Mazda Miata facelift. But it seems that mixing two somewhat controversial vehicles works best.
I guess we can all agree that the Pagani Zonda S Roadster is one of the coolest vehicles ever built by mankind. Few cars on the planet look or sound as good. Thank God for Mercedes developing that AMG V12 engine back in the early '90s! On the other hand, we've got the Toyota Prius. Some people love it, some people hate it. But I feel that it's unworthy of most of the negative feedback it gets.
These cars were built with completely different purposes in mind, albeit they can both take you from point A to point B. Moving past the initial confusion, seeing this Zonda S Roadster with a Prius nose swap on it will have you thinking. Should Toyota build a high-performance roadster along these lines? Or should Pagani build its upcoming model with these design cues?
Most of the people that reacted to this render seemed enthusiastic, noting that it's "Atrocious and somehow fitting at the same time". One other user laughed it off by adding that "A Prius nose fits on everything but a Prius". Honestly, I think we would all be happy to drive this even if it would have a hybrid engine inside. As long as it stays RWD and with a manual gearbox, it should still be a pleasant experience.