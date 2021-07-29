"Jeepyota" Supra SRT Looks Like the Love Child of Toyota and Jeep

Can you imagine a world without the Internet? I guess some of us could, but what about everyone born in the past 20 years? The Internet can be wonderful, yet sometimes terrifying. It's a place where human creativity converges, for good and for bad. But with so much content out there, we're always looking for the next exciting thing.
So thank god for 3D artists that are putting in hours of work to create crazy-looking automotive renderings. Some of them are into tuning while others have a more conceptual approach. And some like to be downright outrageous. That's because outrageous stories work very well in today's society. So mixing two elements that would never work well together otherwise can be an excellent starting point for a project.
There are multiple automotive groups online where people like to photoshop cars, making them look like something else. Enter the nose swap communities. This is the kind of place where you can see a Ferrari Enzo with a Corvette C8 front-end. Or perhaps you'd be surprised to see a Lexus LFA that has a BMW M6 front bumper on it. What about a Renault Twingo Jaguar XJ220 hybrid? No wonder one of these groups is named "Unnecessary automobile nose swaps".
Because nobody needs to see these transformations. I am willing to bet that 99.99% of these concepts will never see the light of day. And if you're wondering why I didn't go all the way to 100% perhaps you should have a look at the Japanese tuning scene. That's because they are the ones who built a Nissan S15 with a BMW E46 face transplant. But today we are looking at a Toyota Supra that's been mixed with a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.
And this doesn't look as bad as you would have thought initially. It looks intriguing. And the whole concept would work even better if there was a V8 engine under the hood. One of the users that reacted to the design expressed his mixed feelings. "I'm upset that this doesn't look horrible". I imagine if Kato-san from Liberty Walk in Japan sees this, he might be tempted to build this car. How do you feel about the whole thing?
